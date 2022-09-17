Heavy fighting reported between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, 24 killed

Intense battles were reported between Kyrgyzstan and its Central Asian neighbour Tajikistan on Friday, killing at least 24 people. Both of the small impoverished landlocked nations have accused each other of restarting fighting in a disputed area, despite a ceasefire deal. In a statement, the Kyrgyz border service said its forces were continuing to repel Tajik attacks.

"From the Tajik side, shelling of the positions of the Kyrgyz side continues, and in some areas intense battles are going on," it said.

The Kyrgyz health ministry informed that 24 citizens had been killed and 87 wounded, Russia's Interfax news agency said. Kamchybek Tashiev, the head of the Kyrgyz state committee on national security, was quoted by Russia's RIA news agency as saying military casualties had been high.

"The situation is difficult and as for what will happen tomorrow, no one can give any guarantees," he said.

The Kyrgyz ministry of emergency situations said more than 136,000 civilians had been evacuated from the conflict zone, Interfax said. Earlier on Friday, Moscow urged a cessation of hostilities.

Earlier in the day Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rakhmon agreed to order a ceasefire and troop pullback at a regional summit in Uzbekistan, Japarov's office said.

Clashes over the poorly demarcated border are frequent, but usually de-escalate quickly.

Central Asian border issues largely stem from the Soviet era when Moscow tried to divide the region between groups whose settlements were often located amidst those of other ethnicities.

(With inputs from agencies)