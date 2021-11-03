Heard of 'Kimjongunism'? That's North Korea's brand new doctrine, coined by Kim Jong-un

In an attempt to shed the shadow of his predecessors, Kim Jong-un has ordered authorities to promote the doctrine of 'Kimjongunism,' as well as remove paintings of his father and grandparents.

North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, 37, has taken down portraits of the country's venerated founder, Kim Il-sung and his predecessor as supreme leader, Kim Jong-il, from Pyongyang's main buildings.

The phrase 'Kimjongunism' is being promoted in official circles, according to South Korea's intelligence service, and Kim is being referred to as 'Great Leader' in state media, a title usually reserved for his grandfather Kim Il-sung.



Experts think the decision reflects Kim's determination to establish his own dictator, as deference to predecessors has been a hallmark of the Kim dynasty thus far.

Kim objects to several components of his father and grandfather's system, particularly the one that ties the successor's legitimacy to his predecessors' reverence.

The present leader aspires to be an authoritarian in his own right.

The Kim family dynasty has long been known for their reverence for their forefathers, and analysts say the action is unparalleled.



However, in an attempt to marginalise his ideological forefathers and establish his own legacy, Kim Il-sung banned writings by Karl Marx, Vladimir Lenin, and Joseph Stalin.

According to The Times, the new move indicates that Kim feels secure in his hold on power barely a month before the tenth anniversary of his ascension to dictator.

NK News spoke with Fyodor Tertitskiy, a North Korea expert at Kookmin University in Seoul, who said: 'The signal could not be clearer.'

In the 1970s, the term 'Kimilsungism' was adopted to designate Kim's grandfather's beliefs.

The phrase 'Kimilsungism-Kimjongilism' was coined in the next decade to describe the relationship between the country's founder and his heir apparent.

Kim Il-sung's innovative, creative, and revolutionary contribution to national and world thinking is described in the country's state philosophy, 'juche,' which means self-reliance.

The spiritual systems of Kim's two forefathers have also given their names to flowers, raising uncertainties about what Kimjongunism would pick.

Kimjongilia is a begonia, whereas Kimilsungia is a purple orchie.

