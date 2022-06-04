Head of Mexican megachurch admits sexual abuse of children in US

Leader of La Luz del Mundo (The Light of the World) church Naason Joaquin Garcia has pleaded guilty to allegations of child sexual abuse days before he is due to stand trial. The Light of the World is a huge church and has millions of members worldwide

Garcia has pleaded guilty to assault on young church members around Los Angeles for number of years.

"As the leader of La Luz del Mundo, Naason Joaquin Garcia used his power to take advantage of children," California Attorney General Rob Bonta said.

"He relied on those around him to groom congregants for the purposes of sexual assault."

According to prosecutors, Garcia (53) exploited his position and forced underage girls to commit sexual acts.

During the course of the investigation they alleged Garcia and his co-defendants had told victims that refusing to comply with his wishes would be acting against God.

Garcia had faced a raft of charges relating to alleged wrongdoing up to his arrest at Los Angeles International Airport in 2019.

The preacher, who was charged alongside two other church members, had been due to stand trial, starting on Monday.

But his guilty pleas to three counts mean he will now be sentenced next week, and is expected to face several years' jail.

(With inputs from agencies)

