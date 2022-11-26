'He should definitely not': Trump about Kanye's potential run at US presidency; refuses to be his running mate

Kanye West, the famous US rapper hints that he'll be running for the presidential elections in 2024 and wants former US President Donald Trump to be his running mate.

Trump, however, dismissed a recent meeting with the West as of no significance. He last week said that he will run for the upcoming election after he was defeated by Joe Biden in 2020, AFP reported.

RapTV on Thursday uploaded a swirling symbol with the letter 'Ye' and the number '24' seemingly representing 2024, the year of the following US presidential election.

JUST IN: Kanye West has started running promotional videos for his presidential campaign‼️ pic.twitter.com/9zHYj5kMsu — RapTV (@Rap) November 25, 2022 ×

Watch | US: Kanye West to run for President in 2024, asks Donald Trump to be Vice President

The rapper then shared a video of himself talking about seeing the former president this week in Florida. In the video, he said, "I think the thing that Trump was most perturbed about (was) me asking him to be my vice president." He continued that Trump began yelling at him at the table telling him that he will not win. "I'm like, hold on Trump, you're talking to Ye," he said.

Ye after his dinner on the same day asked users, "What you guys think his response was when I asked him to be my running mate in 2024?"

The former president however stated the dinner at his residence Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday was "quick and uneventful." He said that Ye called him to arrange a dinner and he later unexpectedly showed up with his three friends. They ate dinner and left for the airport.

Trump also wrote about his meeting with West on his Truth Social platform, claiming that they discussed politics "to a lesser extent" and business and that West had asked for Trump's advice concerning some of his difficulties. On his account, he said, "the two got along great." Further continuing he said "he should definitely not run for President" because "'any voters you may have should vote for TRUMP.'"

It's unclear if the rapper is serious about his objectives or whether he was just looking for attention following a string of PR stunts that damaged his reputation. The famous US rapper ran for president in 2020 but received less than 70,000 votes, landing in eighth place.

