Have you met Rae -- the one-eared 'unicorn' puppy? He is a viral sensation

A 'unicorn' puppy who was born with one ear is the latest social media star. The puppy is a golden retriever who was disfigured after falling critically ill just after being born. The singular ear is placed near its forehead.

Rae -- 'ear' spelled backwards -- has become a viral sensation and has been attracting millions of views on TikTok and Instagram.

Rae was adopted by a receptionist who worked at a veterinary hospital in Grand Rapids he was treated at.

It is believed that Rae's deformity was a result of his mother cleaning off the placenta or amniotic sack too aggressively.

The dog was rushed to hospital for surgery hours after being born. He was then left with one ear that sticks out of her head.

Rae is just 12 weeks old, and can hear normally.