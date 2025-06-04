India has busted a Pakistani spy network, an operation which was ongoing alongside Operation Sindoor, New Delhi's retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack. Sources reveal it was hasty and miscalculated moves by the PIOs (Pakistani Intelligence Operatives) that led to the arrests of many sharing information to the other side of the border.

As cross-border fighting between the two nations escalated, Danish, the visa official at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, began contacting the spies in India through social media and other platforms. This was the first miscalculation on their part. Since the Intelligence Bureau (IB) was already tracking these suspected indivials, the murky picture began clearing up.

For passing on information, the spies were rewarded monetarily. It was either through PayPal payment application, online gambling apps, blockchain technology, hawala, cryptocurrency, and other UPI apps. These came under the scanner for the transactions. INR 20,000 to INR 1,00,000 were being transferred to the spies sharing information with the PIOs.

During the ceasefire following the launch of Operation Sindoor, apart from social media accounts, many phone numbers also came under the radar of the IB.

During the investigation of money transfers, many names were highlighted: Jyoti Malhotra, Arman, Devendra Singh Dhillon, Mohammad Murtaza Ali, Sukhpreet Singh, Karanbir Singh, Noman Ilahi, Haroon, Tufail, Sukhdev Singh Gohil, Shahzad and Motiram Jat, Qasim, his brother Haseen and YouTuber Jasbir Singh.

As the names were ascertained, every state in India was ordered to makes arrests before the suspected individuals coul go underground.