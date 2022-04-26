Harvard University's dark past: Faculty, staff enslaved more than 70 people

Harvard University published a 130-page report on Tuesday revealing the university's historical ties to slavery.

According to the report, "Harvard officials, faculty, staff, and patrons enslaved people, some of whom worked at the university; amassed riches through the slave trade and slave labour; and maintained the institution of slavery."

Harvard president Lawrence Bacow announced that the university would spend $100 million to repair its reputation.

According to an email addressed to all students, teachers, and staff on Tuesday, Harvard University is setting aside $100 million for an endowment fund and other steps to close educational, social, and economic disparities that are legacies of slavery and racism.

A link to the study from Harvard's 14-member Committee on Harvard and the Legacy of Slavery was included in the email from Harvard President Lawrence Bacow.

According to the report, the university, which was founded in 1636, owes its vast wealth to benefactors whose fortunes were built on the backs of enslaved people, and whose names can still be found on dormitories and other structures that students pass through every day. ×

Tomiko Brown-Nagin, the head of Harvard's interdisciplinary Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study and a legal history and constitutional law expert, presided over the panel.

The decision coincides with a broader discussion about redressing the effects of centuries of slavery, discrimination, and racism. Some have demanded monetary or other forms of restitution.

After slavery was prohibited in Massachusetts in 1783 - 147 years after Harvard's foundation - the report lay out a history of slaves toiling on the campus and the university profiting from the slave trade and industries tied to slavery.

Harvard also excludes Black students and has scholars who advocate racism, according to the report.



(With inputs from agencies)