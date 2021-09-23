Harvard poll reveals Donald Trump has higher positive rating than Biden

He was seen as symbol of USA's resurgence globally when he said "America is back!" but a latest opinion poll shows US President Joe Biden's approval rating has dropped below former US President Donald Trump. In a poll carried out by Harvard CAPS/ Harris Poll, it has been seen that approval of Biden has dropped since the time he got elected as President of USA.

Trump was favoured by 48 per cent of the respondents while Biden found backing from 46 per cent, as per The Hill which has reported the survey.

Trump also scores more on the question asking people who was the better president. 51 per cent backed Trump while 40 per cent had the opposite view.

However, Trump has more negative rating of 49 per cent than Biden's 47 per cent. These respondents have unfavourable opinion of the respective men.

The news report said that the full results are due to be released later this week.

The survey was carried out on September 15 and 16. There were 1,578 respondents, all of whom were registered US voters.

Biden enjoyed positive image globally as Trump's policies had seen him take USA out of number of international treaties and anger US allies. However, Biden faced a lot of flak over hasty US withdrawal from Afghanistan.