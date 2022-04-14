Hard luck? US man gets attacked with pepper spray by woman for clicking photos of own kids

Have you ever been punished for clicking pictures of your own children? Well, never, right?

If yes, then feel yourself lucky as a man in the United States had one of the worst experiences he might remember for the rest of his life while carrying out the act.

Call it sheer bad luck, the man was attacked with pepper spray by a woman in Arlington, Virginia state on Tuesday when he was taking pictures of his children. It seems the woman had mistakenly thought that they were not his kids.

In the incident, the woman first observed the man while taking pictures of the children. She informed a security guard nearby about the situation, as per the crime report on Wednesday.

When the guard found that the children belonged to the man, the woman just approached and attacked him with the spray. Afterwards, she fled the scene.

The investigation is currently going on and the woman is still at large, police said.

The cops are searching for a black woman, who is in her late 20s to mid-30s on the charges of "malicious injury by caustic agent."

"The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was treated on scene by medics," the report said.

In Virginia, using pepper spray on a person Illegally is a Class 6 felony. But, the use of the spray can be carried out by police officers and "in the protection of person, life or property."

(With inputs from agencies)