Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam, has been under a shroud of dense smog for weeks, making it the world’s most polluted city. The authorities are increasingly adopting electrical vehicles, or e-vehicles, in handling the crisis as reported by Reuters.

According to AirVisual, a global air pollution tracking platform, levels of harmful PM2.5 particles were recorded at a dangerous 266 micrograms per cubic metre on Friday morning (Jan 3).

The capital, a growing manufacturing hub in Southeast Asia, has battled severe air pollution for decades, with heavy traffic, trash burning, and industrial emissions adding to the smog in the city.

Deputy Prime Minister’s appeal

The Deputy Prime Minister, Tran Hong Ha, has urged the transport ministry to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles during a meeting on Thursday (Jan 2), as reported by Reuters.

“This is the responsibility of the state to the people, and there must be specific and timely actions,” Ha said, according to the Tien Phong newspaper.

The city has set a target for 50 per cent of buses and 100 per cent of taxis to be electric by 2030.

What led to the crisis?

Vietnam’s economic growth has made it a manufacturing hub, but this has triggered severe pollution in cities like Hanoi. Despite years of effort, the air quality remains a serious public health concern.

Ministries of natural resources, environment, and health are yet to comment on the latest developments. Meanwhile, residents continue to suffer the harmful effects of the hazardous air. “It’s getting harder to breathe,” said Duc, summing up the city’s struggle.

Severe pollution levels in other places

Pollution is a major crisis in many parts of the world. In 2024, Bangladesh, which was recorded as the most polluted country in the world, is closely followed by Chad, Pakistan, India, and Kuwait, according to some reports.

(With inputs from agencies)