/Hamas to not govern post-war Gaza? Names ‘almost ready’ for Palestinian committee – Here’s what we know

Hamas will not participate in the governance of post-war Gaza as world leaders prepare to meet in Egypt for a Gaza peace summit. This comes days after a ceasefire came into effect after Israel and the Palestinian militant group agreed to a 20-point plan to end the war proposed by US President Donald Trump.

“For Hamas, the governance of the Gaza Strip is a closed issue. Hamas will not participate at all in the transitional phase, which means it has relinquished control of the Strip, but it remains a fundamental part of the Palestinian fabric,” AFP reported, citing a Hamas source close to the negotiating committee.

He also said that they asked Egypt to call a meeting before the end of next week to agree on the composition of a Palestinian committee, adding that the names were “almost ready.”

“Hamas, along with the other factions, have submitted 40 names. There is absolutely no veto over them, and none of them belong to Hamas,” he told AFP

Will Hamas agree to disarmament?

Apart from Hamas’s non-involvement in post-war Gaza governance, the second phase of Trump’s Gaza peace also calls for the disarmament of Hamas, which the Palestinian militant group has long described as a red line.

“Hamas agrees to a long-term truce, and for its weapons not to be used at all during this period, except in the event of an Israeli attack on Gaza,” the source told AFP.

The 20-point plan demands that Gaza become a “deradicalized terror-free zone that does not pose a threat to its neighbors.” The plan also states that Hamas will not have any role in the future governance of the war-torn territory and that its military infrastructure and weapons should be “destroyed and not rebuilt.”

A day earlier, another Hamas official told the news agency that the group’s disarmament was “out of question” and “not negotiable.”