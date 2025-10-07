/'Priority is immediate halt of aggression': Hamas says on two-year completion of war, shares ceasefire conditions

The Israel-Hamas war completed two years on Tuesday (Oct 7) as the two parties are involved in the peace talks mediated by the US President Donald Trump. Both sides have suffered immeasurable loss of lives in these two years, with nations across the world continuing to call for peace. On the two-year milestone of the bloody conflict, Hamas issued a statement in which they accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of sabotaging previous ceasefire attempts and laid down their conditions of the ongoing peace talks.

Hamas warns Israel against sabotaging peace talks

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In the statement issued on the war's two-year completion, Hamas said that its "priority is the immediate halt of the aggression" in Gaza strip which has become the focal point of Israel's offensive. The two sides are currently engaging in the ceasefire talks in Egypt after US President Donald Trump issued an ultimatum to Hamas following the failure of previous rounds of peace talks.

Hamas also warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against the attempts to "obstruct and sabotage the current round of negotiations."

Hamas lays down conditions for ceasefire

In the statement, Hamas has also laid down some conditions for the ongoing ceasefire talks in Egypt. It, however, assured that the “delegation participating in the current negotiations in Egypt is striving to overcome all obstacles to achieve an agreement.”

Below are the conditions shared by Hamas for the ceasefire:

A permanent and comprehensive ceasefire.

The full withdrawal of the occupation army from all areas of the Gaza Strip.

The unrestricted entry of humanitarian and relief aid.

Ensuring the return of the displaced to their residential areas.

The immediate start of a comprehensive reconstruction process under the supervision of a Palestinian national body of technocrats.

Concluding a fair prisoner exchange deal.