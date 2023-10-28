Hamas says trying to locate Russian-Israeli hostages to free them

Palestinian militant group Hamas said that on Moscow's request, it is trying to find eight Russian-Israeli dual citizens who were held captive during its attack on Israel to free them, Russian news agencies reported on Saturday (Oct 28).

Russia, which has begun diplomatic efforts to free hostages held in Gaza, does not consider Hamas to be a terror group and has good relations with it.

"From the Russian side, via the foreign ministry, we received a list of citizens that have dual citizenship," senior Hamas representative Moussa Abu Marzook was cited as saying by the RIA Novosti news agency.

"We are looking for those people... It is hard but we are looking. And when we find them, we will let them go."

"We are very attentive to this list and will process it carefully because we consider Russia to be the closest friend," he said.

"About the peaceful citizens that were taken and that are now in Gaza, we treat them as guests."

Russia says Israel's Gaza bombardment

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Israel's bombardment of Gaza is against international law and imperils creating a cataclysm that could last for years.

Lavrov made the remarks in an interview with the Belarusian state news agency Belta, which released them on Saturday.

"While we condemn terrorism, we categorically disagree that you can respond to terrorism by violating the norms of international humanitarian law, including indiscriminately using force against targets where civilians are known to be present, including hostages that have been taken," said Lavrov.

"If Gaza is destroyed and 2 million inhabitants are expelled, as some politicians in Israel and abroad propose, this will create a catastrophe for many decades, if not centuries," warned Lavrov.

"It is necessary to stop, and to announce humanitarian programmes to save the population under blockade."

Lavrov also said that Russia was in close contact with Israel too.

"We remain in full contact with Israel, and our ambassador is regularly in touch with them," said Lavrov.

"We are sending signals about the need to seek a peaceful solution and not to follow through with this announced 'scorched earth' strategy."

(With inputs from agencies)



