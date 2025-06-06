/Hamas says ready for ‘serious’ talks with Israel to reach ‘permanent ceasefire’ in Gaza

The lead negotiator of Palestinian militant Hamas said on Thursday (Jun 5) that the group was ready for a new round of negotiations to reach a permanent ceasefire with Israel in Gaza.

“We reaffirm that we are ready for a new, serious round of negotiations aimed at reaching a permanent ceasefire agreement,” lead Hamas negotiator Khalil al-Hayya said in a televised speech, according to AFP. He added that Hamas was in contact with the mediators.

Earlier on May 30, US President Donald Trump said that he believed an agreement for a ceasefire in Gaza in exchange for the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas was “very close”.

Last month, ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas seemed to progress following discussions mediated by the United States, Qatar, and Egypt. However, both sides accused each other of scuppering a US-backed proposal.

Hayya reiterated Hamas’s stance that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shouldered the blame for the impasse. He added that his moves were not aimed at rejecting Witkoff’s latest proposal but to submit demands for a guarantee of a non-resumption of hostilities following any hostage release by the group.

Meanwhile, Israel has maintained that it does not prevent Gazans from collecting aid. But following an incident on Tuesday (Jun 3), army spokesperson Effie Defrin said that soldiers had fired towards suspects who “were approaching in a way that endangered” the troops. The incident was under investigation, he added.

Hostage bodies return to Israel

On Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the bodies of two Israeli-Americans killed on October 7, Judy Weinstein Haggai and Gad Haggai, had been recovered and returned to Israel after a “special operation” in Gaza.

Responding to this, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said their return was “a stark reminder of the enduring cruelty” faced by families of hostages that still remain in Gaza.

During the October 2023 attack, Hamas abducted 251 hostages, 55 of whom still remain in Gaza, including 32 who have died, according to AFP.