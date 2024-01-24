Hamas rejects Israeli proposal for 2-month Gaza war pause, insists on end to Israeli offensive: Report

After Israel reportedly submitted a proposal of a two-month pause to the war in Gaza and return of hostages return in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners, a top Egyptian official said Tuesday (Jan 23) that the militant group has rejected it.

The official remained anonymous when speaking to media outlets, and also disclosed that Hamas will not release hostages until Israel takes away its forces from Gazan soil. However, there is no confirmation regarding this from the Israeli side.

Notably, Israel has already confirmed that it will not end the war completely, even though it proposed a hiatus for the safe return of over 100 hostages held captive by Hamas.

Israel's government spokesman Eylon Levy reportedly said on Tuesday that Israel will not accede to an agreement that results in Hamas continuing to remain in power in the beseiged Gaza territory.

The Qatari and Egyptian mediators facilitated the submission of the proposal, reports said.

Israel is seeking a gradual release of the remaining 136 hostages. It's important to note that the offer differs from Hamas' demand for a complete end to the ongoing war, which began after the October 7 violence when militants entered Israel and killed and abuducted civilians.

The proposal outlined a phased release of hostages and included the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza's main population centres.

Additionally, it suggests a gradual return of Palestinians to the north of Gaza.

The proposed plan detailed a step-by-step approach, starting with the release of elderly individuals aged over 60, children, women, and critically ill hostages.

Subsequent stages involve the release of female soldiers, men under 60 who are not soldiers, and ultimately, male soldiers along with the bodies of hostages.

The proposal also mentioned a pre-agreement between Israel and Hamas on the number of prisoners to be released from Israeli jails (approximately 6,000), but a separate negotiation on the specific names of these individuals.

Despite a November truce, hostilities resumed on December 1, making it uncertain whether another pause in the war will be reached.

(With inputs from agencies)