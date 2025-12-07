/Hamas ready to give up arms to Palestinian authority? Group puts THIS condition

Palestinian militant group Hamas on Saturday (Dec 6) said that it was ready to hand over its arms in the Gaza Strip to the Palestinian Authority only if Israel’s army withdraws from the territory. It added that its weapons are linked with “existence of the occupation and the aggression” by Israel and would give them up if “occupation ends.” However, the group rejected the deployment of any international force in the Strip that would push for Hamas to disarm.

“Our weapons are linked to the existence of the occupation and the aggression,” Hamas chief negotiator and its Gaza chief Khalil al-Hayya said in a statement. He added, “If the occupation ends, these weapons will be placed under the authority of the state.” Hayya’s bureau was referring to a sovereign and independent Palestinian state, AFP reported.

“We accept the deployment of UN forces as a separation force, tasked with monitoring the borders and ensuring compliance with the ceasefire in Gaza,” Hayya added, suggesting the group rejects the deployment of an international force in Gaza that aims to disarm Hamas.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Under the 20-point plan proposed by US President Donald Trump, Hamas is supposed to disarm, and members who decommission their weapons are allowed to leave Gaza. The Palestinian militant group has repeatedly rejected the proposition. The plan also mentions forming a transitional governing body, the Board of Peace, and deployment of an international stabilisation force in Gaza.

Mediators push for next steps

Meanwhile, Qatar and Egypt called for the withdrawal of Israeli troops and the deployment of an international stabilisation force as necessary steps to fully implement the fragile ceasefire agreement.

Trending Stories

“Now we are at the critical moment... A ceasefire cannot be completed unless there is a full withdrawal of the Israeli forces (and) there is stability back in Gaza,” Qatari premier Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said at the Doha Forum, an annual diplomatic conference.