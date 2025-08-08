Palestinian militant group Hamas said on Friday (August 8) that it was ready for a comprehensive deal with Israel to release all the hostages in Gaza. This came amid the chaos around Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to take over the Gaza Strip. In an official statement posted on its social media, Hamas said, “We have shown all flexibility through Egyptian and Qatari mediators to make the ceasefire a success. We are ready for a comprehensive deal to release all occupation prisoners in exchange for stopping the war and withdrawing its forces.”

The militant group also said that the plan to occupy Gaza "is an adventure that will cost it a heavy price and will not be a picnic."

"Our people and their resistance are resilient to being broken or surrendered, and Netanyahu's plans and illusions will fail," the group added.

Netanyahu's plan 'won't defeat Hamas or free hostages'

Meanwhile, the former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert said that expanding military action in Gaza will not defeat Hamas or free the hostages. "To assume that now we are going to reach out for what remained of Hamas and rescue the hostages is a fantasy. It will not happen," Olmert said during an interview with The Associated Press. Not only him, but Netanyahu's plan to fully occupy the Gaza Strip has drawn massive outrage from several countries as well, including Saudi Arabia and the UK.

What's in the plan?

As per a report by Channel 12, in the first phase of the plan, the Netanyahu government will issue an evacuation notice to 1 million residents of Gaza City - almost 50 per cent of the entire Palestinian population. This will, as per Netanyahu, give some time for his officials to establish civilian infrastructure like hospitals and camps in the Gaza Strip for evacuees. This process is said to last for several weeks.

In the second phase of the plan, the Israeli military will launch an offensive in the region. At that time, US President Donald Trump would give a speech in which he would announce the acceleration of humanitarian aid in coordination with Israel, the Channel 12 report said.

Meanwhile, the US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee told Bloomberg News on Wednesday (August 6) that there was an effort to add 12 aid sites to the already existing four, operated by the Israel- and US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

Huckabee said, "A quadrupling over two months, if possible. It’s all about funding." He added, “I think there’s still some question about areas of the north that may depend on whether the IDF can clear those areas and make it safe.”