Hamas gives 'initial positive confirmation' on truce plan, says Qatar

In the latest development from the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, Qatar on Thursday (Feb 1) revealed that the Palestinian militant group has given "initial positive confirmation" to a proposal for the cessation of fighting in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages.

"That proposal has been approved by the Israeli side and now we have an initial positive confirmation from the Hamas' side," Majed al-Ansari told an audience at a Washington-based graduate school.

However, the Hamas group stated that there was no consensus yet on the proposed plan.

The Qatari foreign ministry spokesman said there was "still a very tough road in front of us".

"We are optimistic because both sides now agreed to the premise that would lead to a next pause," said Ansari.

"We're hopeful that in the next couple of weeks, we'll be able to share good news about that," he added.

On Sunday, mediators from the United States, Egypt and Qatar met with Israeli intelligence officials in Paris where they proposed a six-week pause in the Gaza war and a hostage-prisoner exchange for Hamas to review.