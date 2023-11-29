Hamas frees 12 more hostages in exchange for 30 Palestinian detainees in latest swap

Hamas on Tuesday (Nov 28) released 12 more hostages held captive during the Oct 7 onslaught in exchange for 30 Palestinian prisoners under an extended truce deal.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office released a statement saying that 10 Israelis and two Thais were freed by the Palestinian militant group.

Germany's foreign minister later confirmed that one out 12 hostages released was a German national.

"Weeks of anguish have finally come to an end for other families: just today, 12 hostages were released -- among them, a German woman. I'm relieved for them all," Annalena Baerbock wrote on X

The Israeli military said that the fifth batch of the hostages had safely entered the Israeli territory after they were handed over to the Red Cross on Tuesday.

Qatar's foreign ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari said Tuesday's freed Israelis were nine women and a girl. They included a Filipina dual national and two Argentinean dual nationals.

The two Thai citizens were freed in addition to the 10 Israelis under the terms of the agreement.

Israel frees 30 Palestinian prisoners

Israel's prison services later said 30 Palestinian detainees were released in a swap for hostages.

This comes a day after the truce deal was extended by two days between both the warring sides.

The extension was hailed by the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who called it a "glimpse of hope and humanity in the middle of the darkness of war".

Welcoming the announcement, the White House, in a statement, expressed hope that the humanitarian pause would continue longer.

"Of course, we welcome the announcement," White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters after mediator Qatar said the initial four-day truce was to be lengthened.

"We would of course hope to see the pause extended further, and that will depend upon Hamas continuing to release hostages."