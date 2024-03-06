Haiti plunges into further crisis as armed gangs rampage through capital

Amid the deepening crisis in the Caribbean island nation of Haiti stoked by gang violence, Prime Minister Ariel Henry landed in Puerto Rico on Tuesday (March 5). But his return to Haiti remains uncertain.

Haiti is in turmoil so why PM was in Kenya?

The purpose of Prime Minister Henry's trip to Kenya was to finalise a deal for the establishment of a UN-backed multinational security force aimed at combating escalating gang violence in Haiti.

But the initiative triggered unrest, with a prominent gang leader demanding his resignation and urging him to stay away from the country.

Meanwhile, reports surfaced that the Dominican Republic, sharing the island of Hispaniola with Haiti, initially denied authorisation for Henry's plane to land. Although unconfirmed by Dominican officials, Puerto Rico's governor's office later confirmed his arrival in the capital, San Juan, Reuters reported.

Haiti plunged into a state of emergency on Sunday (March 3) following two major prison breaks.

Recent days have witnessed intense gunfire near airports.

The United Nations' immigration office reported over the weekend that the violence had displaced at least 15,000 people, with armed gangs forcing residents out of their homes. The situation has led to a surge in migration from the capital to Artibonite, traditionally Haiti's breadbasket farming region, which now faces food shortages due to the expanding conflict.

Against this backdrop, neighboring countries have withdrawn embassy staff and adviced their citizens to leave the region. The Dominican Republic, with a historically complex relationship with Haiti, has strengthened its border security and declared it will not establish refugee camps for fleeing Haitians.

Limited international support for Haiti

International support for Haiti has been limited, with the UN authorising a security mission last year whose deployment date remains uncertain.

As of late February, only five nations had formally pledged troops, with less than $11 million deposited into the fund.

The U.N. estimates that the conflict has displaced around 300,000 people, with gangs responsible for nearly 5,000 deaths and almost 2,500 kidnappings last year.

Some kidnappers have reportedly used videos of rape and torture to extort costly ransoms from victims' friends and families.