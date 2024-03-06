Haiti: Gangs try to seize control of main airport in Port-au-Prince amid new attacks on govt sites

Armed gangs in Haiti have reportedly been trying to seize control of the country’s main international airport in the capital city of Port-au-Prince and even exchanged fire with soldiers deployed there amid the latest attack on key government buildings over the past week or so. A fresh wave of violence which has gripped Haiti forcing more than 15,000 people to flee their homes amid an increasing sense of misery and lawlessness, reported Reuters.

Gangs try to seize control of airport

The Toussaint Louverture International Airport was closed when the attack occurred, reported the Associated Press, with no aircraft operating and no passengers in sight. Armoured trucks were seen on the tarmac shooting at gang members in a bid to stop them from entering the airport as employees and other workers fled.

Monday’s attack was the second time that Haiti international airport was targeted as it was briefly struck by bullets amid ongoing gang violence, last week, but gangs did not enter the airport nor seize control of it.

On Sunday (Mar 3), Haiti’s government declared a state of emergency in a bid to restore order and also imposed a curfew with immediate effect throughout the West territory for a “renewable period of seventy-two hours.”

The attack on the airport also came hours after authorities in Haiti ordered a nighttime curfew following violence where armed gangs attacked and released thousands of inmates from the country’s two biggest prisons over the weekend.

Gang violence displaces thousands

Armed groups, on Saturday (Mar 2) evening stormed Haiti’s largest prison defying police forces days after Jimmy Cherizier, also known as Barbecue – a former police officer turned gang leader who heads an alliance of gangs – called on criminal groups to unite and overthrow Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

“Armed gangs forced us to leave our homes. They destroyed our houses, and we’re on the streets,” Nicolas, who is living in a camp, told Reuters, saying that sleeping in such cramped conditions makes him feel like an animal.

So far, around a dozen people have reportedly been killed in the attack on the prisons. Meanwhile, embassies in Haiti have recalled their staff.

The Dominican Republic, which shares the island of Hispaniola with Haiti, strengthened its border and said it will not set up refugee camps for fleeing Haitians.

“I didn’t have time to take any of my things, not even my underwear,” Jasmine told Reuters, on Tuesday (Mar 5) at a shelter. “I didn’t know what to do.”

At least 15,000 people have been displaced due to the violence, according to the United Nations’ immigration office. Plan International, a rights group, said around 30 per cent to 50 per cent of gang members are estimated to be minors.

Where is the PM?

Henry, who assumed power after the assassination of Haiti’s last president in 2021, was said to be in Kenya to salvage the proposed security mission. However, his current whereabouts are unknown and the expected date of his return to Haiti is unclear.