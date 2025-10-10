/H-1B visa: Is Trump admin preparing to make it tougher to qualify? Here's what you should know

The Trump administration is preparing to introduce new rules that could make it significantly tougher for foreign nationals to qualify for the H-1B visa. The changes are expected to focus on tightening eligibility, scrutinising employers, and enforcing stricter regulations, particularly around third-party placements and working conditions. These adjustments are part of a broader effort to reform the H-1B visa program, ensuring it better serves US workers while maintaining its role in attracting high-skilled foreign talent.

The new regulations could further limit the ability of foreign workers to be placed at client sites, an issue that has sparked controversy in the past. The Trump administration aims to enforce policies that align with the original intent of the H-1B program: to fill high-skilled jobs in the US that are not easily filled by American workers. However, the implications of these changes are still being debated, with some arguing that it could make it harder for employers to recruit and retain qualified workers.

Proposed Changes to H-1B Visa Regulations

The Trump administration’s proposed reforms to the H-1B visa program are set to bring significant changes to both employers and foreign nationals seeking long-term employment in the US. Among the key proposals are stricter eligibility criteria for visa recipients, a crackdown on companies that violate existing program rules, and enhanced scrutiny of third-party placements. These reforms aim to prevent abuse of the system and protect US workers’ job opportunities and wages.

One major aspect of the reform is the potential restriction on H-1B holders working at customer sites, a controversial issue that was part of the previous administration’s regulatory push. Employers may find it more difficult to place workers at customer locations, which could lead to shorter visa approval periods and tighter restrictions on job roles. This could impact industries such as IT and consulting, where third-party placements are common.

Challenges and Legal Hurdles

While the Trump administration hopes to avoid the legal setbacks that occurred during his first term, the proposed changes could still face challenges in the courts. A similar rule attempted in 2020 was blocked by a judge, who argued that it violated the Administrative Procedure Act. The Trump government is working to ensure the new rule is legally sound, with an aim to implement it without facing similar opposition. These challenges highlight the ongoing debate over how the H-1B program should be structured to balance the needs of foreign workers, US employers, and American job seekers.