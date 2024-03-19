Guyana secures $23.27mn agreement with India for aircraft procurement

In a significant move aimed at bolstering the capabilities of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), the Guyana Government has inked a Line of Credit (LOC) Agreement worth US $23.27 million with the Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM Bank) for the procurement of two aircraft.

"Government is investing heavily in strengthening the capabilities of the GDF, in particular, in some of its specialised wings, such as the Air Corps and the Coast Guard," asserted a statement released by the Guyana government.

This investment underscores New Delhi's commitment to modernising and equipping the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) for evolving security challenges in the region. The agreement also marks India's continued commitment to bolstering Guyana Defence Force (GDF) capabilities, stemming from President Irfan Ali's 2023 visit to India's Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

The procurement agreement was signed between Ashni Singh, Senior Minister in the Office of the President of Guyana, and Sanjay Lamba, Deputy General Manager of the Line of Credit Group at Indian EXIM Bank last week.

The ceremony was attended by the High Commissioner of India to Guyana, Dr. Amit Telang, Chief of Staff of the GDF, Brigadier Omar Khan, and Chief Planning Officer, Dr. Tarachand Balgobin. × The acquisition of two aircraft under this agreement marks the largest-ever investment in the capitalisation of the force, signifying a pivotal moment in Guyana's defense modernisation efforts. This strategic move aligns with the broader cooperation between the two nations, as evidenced by the $100 million line of credit extended to Guyana during the visit of Indian External Affairs Minister Jaishankar.

Furthermore, India's commitment to capacity building is exemplified by its initiative to train Guyanese officials under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation program. Meeting the officials, Indian High Commissioner Dr. Amit Telang highlighted the importance of such visits in strengthening the multifaceted partnership between India and Guyana.

A statement from the Indian High Commission said, "Wishing the officials all the very best for their visit and the course, the High Commissioner highlighted that it will be a good opportunity for the officials to also discover Indian culture, cuisine and traditions."