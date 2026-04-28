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Gunmen kill 29 in Nigeria attack; 8 children missing after orphanage raid amid rising violence

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Apr 28, 2026, 02:19 IST | Updated: Apr 28, 2026, 02:19 IST
Gunmen kill 29 in Nigeria attack; 8 children missing after orphanage raid amid rising violence

For representative purpose only Photograph: (Unsplash)

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Gunmen kill 29 in Adamawa attack, while 8 children remain missing after an orphanage raid in Kogi amid Nigeria’s growing insecurity crisis

At least 29 people have been killed in a deadly attack in northeastern Adamawa State, according to Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri. The attack took place in the Guyaku community in the Gombi Local Government Area, where residents had gathered at a football pitch. "Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has confirmed that no fewer than 29 people were killed in a deadly attack on Guyaku community in Gombi Local Government Area," his aide said in a post on social media.

A resident, Philip Agabus, described the chaos, saying the attack unfolded on Sunday afternoon when our people converged at a football pitch in Guyaku community,... were attacked by insurgents who entered with guns and began shooting randomly. Community leaders and officials reported that the gunmen stormed the area late on Sunday, carrying out sporadic shootings for several hours, killing residents and destroying property.

Governor Fintiri visited the affected community, expressing condolences to families and condemning the violence as tragic and unacceptable. He assured residents that the government is working with security agencies to restore order and prevent further attacks. While the motive remains unclear, the region has experienced repeated violence linked to insurgent groups such as Boko Haram, along with criminal gangs contributing to rising insecurity.

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Gunmen raid Nigerian orphanage and kidnap children; 8 children missing

In a separate incident, authorities in Kogi State reported that eight children are still missing after gunmen raided an unregistered orphanage and kidnapped 23 individuals. Kogi’s information commissioner, Kingsley Fanwo, said 15 children were successfully rescued following a "prompt and coordinated response" by security forces. Sunday’s raid also resulted in the abduction of the orphanage owner. No group has claimed responsibility, though security sources indicate the presence of a Boko Haram cell in the region and a pattern of violent attacks.

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Nigeria continues to face a widespread kidnapping crisis, with criminal groups abducting victims for ransom despite government measures banning such payments. "The government remains fully committed to ensuring the rescue of all the victims," Fanwo said.

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Jatin Verma

Jatin Verma

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Jatin Verma

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION. He brings a dynamic and insightful voice to both the sports and the world o...Read More

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