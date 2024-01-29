Gunfire exchange in Florida leaves two dead, two officers injured

In Florida, USA's northeast Palm Bay, a 24-year-old man and an unidentified individual were killed, while two police officers sustained injuries during a gunfire exchange on Sunday (Jan 28th), as detailed by the Palm Bay Police Department.

At around 2 pm (local time), police responded to a distressing domestic disturbance call in the vicinity of Lexington and Americana in northeast Palm Bay. Issuing a stark advisory to residents via a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Palm Bay Police Department around 3 pm, urged them to steer clear of the active incident area.

What happened?

Police Chief Mariano Augello, in a sombre press conference, revealed that officers, upon arrival, confronted a 24-year-old suspect who brazenly discharged his firearm at them before evading capture. This set in motion a high-stakes police pursuit, culminating in a relentless exchange of gunfire that ended with the demise of the suspect.

Amidst the chaos, two officers were also injured. However, as per Chief Augello, they are expected to make a recovery. An unnamed individual also succumbed to the harrowing turn of events.

Chief Augello delivering a stern message reaffirmed the city's unequivocal commitment to safeguarding its officers and denounced any semblance of aggression or lethal force directed at law enforcement.

"Two of our officers were shot today as a result of doing their job of protecting and serving our community," said Augello. The two officers who were shot are being treated “at a local hospital - they are going to survive,” he said, as per CNN.

"We will not tolerate anybody raising their guns or any type of lethal force or aggression toward our officers," he added , as quoted by the Orlando Sentinel. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has now assumed the mantle of investigation.