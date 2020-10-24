Guinea president wins election with 59.5% of vote

Guinea President Alpha Conde won the October 18 election with 59.49 per cent of the vote, the country's electoral authority announced on Saturday.

Conde has sought a controversial third term.

His main rival, opposition politician Cellou Dalein Diallo -- who claimed victory before the publication of the results -- received 33.5 per cent of the vote, according to the electoral authority.

Police were out in force in the capital Conakry during the announcement following days of post-election violence in which at least nine people were killed.

In March, the president pushed through a new constitution which he argued would modernise the country. But it also allowed him to bypass a two-term limit for presidents.

Security forces repressed mass protests against the move from October last year, killing dozens of people.

