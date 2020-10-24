Guinea president wins election with 59.5% of vote

Guinea president Photograph:( Reuters )
Conde's main rival, opposition politician Cellou Dalein Diallo received 33.5 per cent of the vote, according to the electoral authority.
Guinea President Alpha Conde won the October 18 election with 59.49 per cent of the vote, the country's electoral authority announced on Saturday.
Conde has sought a controversial third term.
His main rival, opposition politician Cellou Dalein Diallo -- who claimed victory before the publication of the results -- received 33.5 per cent of the vote, according to the electoral authority.
Police were out in force in the capital Conakry during the announcement following days of post-election violence in which at least nine people were killed.
In March, the president pushed through a new constitution which he argued would modernise the country. But it also allowed him to bypass a two-term limit for presidents.
Security forces repressed mass protests against the move from October last year, killing dozens of people.
(with inputs from agencies)