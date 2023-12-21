‘Gross misconduct’: Woman fails to 'behave' at company's Christmas party, loses job

A woman, taking to TikTok, made a strange claim that she was sacked by her company for her mysterious antics at their Christmas party, after making a promise that she would ‘behave’.



The woman said that she was thrown from her job after she attended the party and shared the termination letter, which was sent by her boss, on TikTok.



The woman, whose name is Molly, shared a music clip from the famous movie “The Hangover” as well as Flo Rida’s “Right Round” as she made the promise that she would “behave at the staff party.”



After this, a note appeared on the right side of her selfie which panned out as a letter sent by her boss to inform her that she had been sacked.

“Dear Molly, It is with regret that I must confirm the outcome of my investigation into the events that took place at the staff Christmas party on Saturday evening,” reads the letter at the start.

Gross misconduct, says Molly's boss

The former employee of Molly, who did not speak about her occupation, informed the girl that she “risked putting the reputation of the nursery into disrepute”



“This amounts to gross misconduct. As you are still on your probationary period, I had no option but to terminate your contract of employment with immediate effect,” the letter stated.



However, the letter did not specifically detail what Molly did or the reason behind her firing.



“You will be paid any holiday that you have accrued along with your hours for this month in your final pay packet on 7th January,” stated the letter.

Watch: Christmas nativity scene craft kept alive in Naples In another video, Molly said that she could not speak over the incident even though she was offered money to speak about it by people across social media. She accepted that allegedly there was involvement of somebody else and mentioned that they “played an equal part in what happened,” even though that person did not leave their job.



“Unfortunately, without her permission, I can’t actually upload a story time [explain what happened] again but I mean if she one day says ‘you know what, go ahead with it, just don’t use my name, whatever,’ then I will post it,” said Molly.



The comments by Molly on the original video were removed. The video has now more than 2.5 million views even though many curious users have been asking how this happened.



“How come she kept her job but you got sacked when you both did the same?,” commented one person, replying to which Molly said, “She’s been there over 2 years, whereas I was fairly new.”



“You can’t call it a story time and not tell us the story,” said another frustrated user. “If you both had a part to play, she [the friend] should have lost her job, too. Doesn’t matter how long she’s worked there,” told a third person.