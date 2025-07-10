/Grok to be available in Tesla vehicles very soon, says Elon Musk

Grok AI will be available in Tesla cars next week "at the latest," the EV manufacturer's CEO, Elon Musk, said in an X post on Thursday (July 10). Musk's AI company xAI rolled out Grok 4, its new flagship AI model, on Wednesday (July 9). Although Musk had previously announced that Tesla cars would have Grok, the billionaire CEO has not revealed a timeline.

What is Grok?

Grok is a generative AI chatbot developed by xAI, Musk's AI company. It came out in late 2023 and has had multiple quick updates since then. The most recent version- Grok 4- came out this week and boasts improved reasoning skills, quicker response times and the ability to tackle sophisticated tasks such as solving math problems or creating visuals on the fly.

It's also been built to work together with several AI agents internally, so it's more comfortable working with high-level thought and multi-step directives. Previous iterations of the chatbot were criticized for generating objectionable content, which is why xAI has included more stringent filters and moderation systems in the latest version.

How it will work in Teslas?