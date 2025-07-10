/Grok to be available in Tesla vehicles very soon, says Elon Musk

The update was shared on Elon Musk’s social media platform X, where he confirmed that the integration is almost complete
Grok AI will be available in Tesla cars next week "at the latest," the EV manufacturer's CEO, Elon Musk, said in an X post on Thursday (July 10). Musk's AI company xAI rolled out Grok 4, its new flagship AI model, on Wednesday (July 9). Although Musk had previously announced that Tesla cars would have Grok, the billionaire CEO has not revealed a timeline.
Grok is a generative AI chatbot developed by xAI, Musk's AI company. It came out in late 2023 and has had multiple quick updates since then. The most recent version- Grok 4- came out this week and boasts improved reasoning skills, quicker response times and the ability to tackle sophisticated tasks such as solving math problems or creating visuals on the fly.
It's also been built to work together with several AI agents internally, so it's more comfortable working with high-level thought and multi-step directives. Previous iterations of the chatbot were criticized for generating objectionable content, which is why xAI has included more stringent filters and moderation systems in the latest version.
In Tesla vehicles, Grok will be a hands-free voice assistant that can respond to natural language prompts. Drivers will be able to ask questions regarding routes, traffic or vehicle diagnostics and Grok will provide responses in real time. The system is being trained to be conversational and context-aware, with the aim of making in-car interaction more intuitive and smoother. The assistant will be integrated into the Tesla interface itself, meaning drivers will not have to use third-party software or devices.