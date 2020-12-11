Greta Thunberg lashes out at world leaders, says 'action needed not in sight'

Climate activist Greta Thunberg on Saturday lashed out at world leaders for failing to take action to prevent adverse consequences related to climate change.

Referring to the Paris climate deal signed in 2015, Thunberg said that since the world leaders committed themselves to limit global temperature, a lot has happened, but the "action needed is still nowhere in sight".

Watch |

In the video released ahead of the fifth anniversary of the accord, the Swedish activist also warned that "we are still speeding in the wrong direction."

Also read | Climate change is making winter ice more dangerous

"Hypothetical targets are being set and big speeches are being given, yet when it comes to the immediate action we need, we are still in state of complete denial," Thunberg said.

According to the deal, all the signatories pledged to cap global warming at 2 degrees C and if possible 1.5 degrees C, as compared to the pre-industrial era.

However, the United Nations on Wednesday said the temperatures are on track to record a rise of over 3 degrees C, despite a fall in emissions due to the lockdowns imposed to control the coronavirus pandemic.

The UN's Environment Programme, in its annual report, found that a seven per cent fall in carbon pollution would have a "negligible impact" on global warming if a broad and rapid approach to move away from fossil fuels is not undertaken.



