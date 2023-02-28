Greta Thunberg expands wind farm protest in Norway

Climate activist Greta Thunberg, along with dozens of indigenous Sami activists, expanded her protest against contested wind turbines in Norway on Tuesday (February 28). The protesters blocked entrances to several governemnt ministries.

They were challenging the turbines in the Fosen region of western Norway which were still in operation on reindeer herding land despite a landmark court ruling more than a year ago.

The activists blocked access to energy ministry and finance ministry.

"Today, we are shutting down the state," said Ella Marie Haetta Isaksen, a Sami musician and activist.

An indigenous minority of around 100,000 people spread over the northern parts of Norway, Sweden, Finland and Russia, the Sami have traditionally lived off reindeer herding and fishing.

On Tuesday morning, Norwegian police forcibly removed a dozen activists from one of the ministry's entrances.

The protests came over a year after Norway's highest court unanimously ruled that the expropriation and operating permits for the construction of the 151 turbines were invalid.

However, they gave no guidance on what should be done with the turbines, which were already in operation.

The Norwegian authorities have so far held off taking action and ordered further assessments, hoping to find a way that the turbines and Sami people can coexist.

(With inputs from agencies)

