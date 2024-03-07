Greek Orthodox church seeks excommunication of MPs supporting same-sex marriage vote

The Greek Orthodox church has erupted in outrage over the government's decision to legalise same-sex marriage, calling it "demonic." This move has sparked intensified protests from clerics, who demand punitive actions against the lawmakers who supported this groundbreaking legislation.

Clerics are urging for the ostracism of what they deem as "immoral lawmakers" from the church. Authorities in Corfu have even taken steps to ban two local MPs from participating in any religious ceremonies. These measures come as a response to what the bishopric of the island perceives as a grave spiritual and moral transgression.

Exclusion from religious rites

The bishopric of Corfu has explicitly stated that the two deputies who supported the same-sex marriage bill cannot be considered active members of the church.

Unless they repent for their actions, they face exclusion from crucial church practices, including communion and other religious events.

Greece made history by becoming the first Orthodox Christian nation to pass legislation allowing same-sex marriage.

This landmark move, supported by 175 MPs from diverse political backgrounds, signifies a significant shift in societal norms.

Despite facing criticism from religious authorities, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis backed the law, which also expanded parental rights for gay couples.

Opposition from the orthodox church

The Orthodox Church, led by Archbishop Ieronymos, strongly opposed the legislation, denouncing it as "pure evil."

Suggestions were made for a popular referendum on the issue, reflecting the church's discontent with the government's decision. Concerns were raised about potential societal ramifications, with leading church figures fearing the erosion of traditional family values.

Church-government standoff

Tensions between the church and government escalated, with the Holy Synod, the church's governing body, announcing symbolic gestures of dissent.

The decision to move Orthodox Sunday service away from the capital's cathedral and the refusal to attend a meal with the president signal a growing rift. Archbishop Ieronymos expressed distress over the president's participation in a celebratory dinner after the legislation's passing.

A vocal minority within the church, represented by Bishop Ambrosios, has called for the excommunication of Prime Minister Mitsotakis and MPs who supported the law. They perceive this legislative move as an affront to the sanctity of Orthodox teachings, advocating for a staunch defence of religious principles.