Greece wildfires: Police arrest several dozens of ‘arsonists’ for starting new fires

As Greece reels under a devastating wave of wildfires, the country has arrested several dozens of people for starting wildfires on purpose. The country’s fire department officials arrested two men in the latest instance over charges of arson.

One was arrested on the island of Evia for setting dried grass on fire in the Karystos area. The man also confessed to having set four other fires in the area in July and August. A second man was arrested in the Larissa area of central Greece, who was also accused of intentionally setting fire to dried vegetation.

Greece govt vows strict action

Vassilis Kikilias, Greece’s climate crisis and civil protection minister, said Thursday (August 24) that their acts were “despicable.” “Some … arsonists are setting fires, endangering forests, property and above all human lives,” Kikilias said.

“What is happening is not just unacceptable, but despicable and criminal,” he added.

“You are committing a crime against the country,” Kikilias said. “We will find you. You will be held accountable to justice,” he added.

Watch: Greece wildfires: Temperature in Greece touches 41 degree Celsius

The minister reported that within a span of four hours on Thursday morning, nine fires were deliberately ignited in the Avlona region, situated in the northern foothills of Mount Parnitha. This mountain is among the last remaining green spaces on the outskirts of Athens.

On the same day, a 45-year-old individual was arrested by the police on suspicion of committing arson. He is believed to be responsible for starting a minimum of three fires within the Avlona vicinity. Upon searching his residence, law enforcement discovered materials such as kindling, a fire torch gun, and pine needles.

About 80 people arrested so far

According to a BBC report published Friday (August 25), at least 80 people have been arrested so far in a crackdown aimed at reining in arsonists.

Greece has been grappling with a daily surge of numerous fires during the past week. Gale-force winds and the dry, hot conditions of summer have united to inflame these blazes and impede the efforts of firefighting teams.

On Friday, firefighters dealt with a total of 111 fires, with 59 of them erupting between Thursday and Friday evenings, according to the fire department.

Although the majority of these fires were swiftly brought under control during their initial stages, a few escalated into extensive infernos that devoured homes and extensive stretches of forest.