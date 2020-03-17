Google's coronavirus testing website hits upper ceiling after going live

Google's sister company Verily rolled out a site coronavirus testing website for people in the San Francisco Bay Area which quickly hit its capacity after going live in a small pilot project.

Verily is a subsidiary of Alphabet which launched a testing project for the coronavirus pandemic.

(In photo: Verily's website, Project Baseline)

Also read: COVID-19: Donald Trump and his virus expert give contrasting statements about American response

The website was intended to facilitate nationwide testing for the coronavirus and was promoted by US President Donald Trump in a news conference.

Howver, it reportedly told people with the symptoms of the virus that they were not eligible for the screening program and they were asked to create a Google account or log in to an existing Google account and sign an authorization form.

The website site was "hoping of expanding more broadly over time", the company said in a statement.

Also read: US Federal Reserve announces emergency measures amid coronavirus-triggered slowdown

While Verily stated the website was limited to California, Trump said that it was for all Americans to check whether they should get tested.

Trump had also given contrasting statements about the American response of COVID-19 saying ''relax, we're doing great''.

Whereas, his lead virus expert had said that ''the worst is yet to come''.