Google techie charged with wife's murder after body found 'spattered with blood'

A Google software engineer, identified as 27-year-old Liren Chen, has been charged with the murder of his wife in Santa Clara, California. Liren is accused of thrashing his wife to death. The alleged crime was discovered after the police responded to a 911 call from an acquaintance of Chen on January 16.

Gruesome 'murder scene' discovered

The police officers reportedly saw the gruesome scene in which Liren Chen was found in the bedroom, "spattered with blood," with his wife's lifeless body behind him. The dead body of Liren Chen's wife reportedly showed severe blunt force injuries to her head.

When seen beside the dead body of his wife, Chen's right hand was reportedly "extremely swollen and purple". He also had blood on his clothing, arms, legs, and hands, along with scratches on his arm.

The concerned acquaintance had reached out to authorities to state that Chen was unresponsive to phone calls and door knocks.

Also watch | Bengaluru based startup's CEO charged with murder of 4-year-old son in Goa, arrested × Upon arriving at the scene, the acquaintance described seeing Chen inside the home "motionless on his knees" with his "hands in the air" and "staring blankly", Fox News reported.

The victim, Xuanyi Yu, was also a Google engineer, the tech giant confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Liren Chen and Xuanyi Yu were both employees at Google at the time of the incident.

A spokesperson for the company assured support for Yu's family and co-workers and said that they are "shocked and deeply saddened" by what happened to Xuanyi Yu. The spokesperson also assured providing support to her family and co-workers "who are processing this tragic news".

What next?

If convicted, Liren Chen will face several years of imprisonment, according to Santa Clara police.

His arraignment has been postponed as he remains hospitalised due to injuries.

Both Chen and Yu had studied at China's Tsinghua University and the University of California, San Diego, as indicated by their LinkedIn profiles.