Google suspends popular Chinese shopping app Pinduoduo over malware issues

Pinduoduo, a popular Chinese shopping app, has been suspended by Alphabet Inc's Google due to the reported emergence of malware in versions of the app, which triggered security concerns.

A Google spokesperson said on Tuesday (March 21) that the versions of PDD Holdings Inc's Pinduoduo app was suspended in the aftermath of malware issues.

In a statement, the Google spokesperson said, "The Off-Play versions of the e-commerce app that have been found to contain malware have been enforced on via Google Play Protect." It noted that the investigation will be continued.

Google Play Protect helps to keep the apps safe and data private. It also works on preventing the installation of malicious apps after scanning apps on Android phones.

"Google Play Protect enforcement has been set to block installation attempts of these identified malicious apps. Users that have malicious versions of the app downloaded to their devices are warned and prompted to uninstall the app," the spokesperson said.

As quoted by CNN, Pinduoduo said responded to the suspension as it said that it was informed by Google Play on Tuesday morning that its app had been "temporarily suspended" because the current version is "not compliant with Google's Policy".

As quoted, a Pinduoduo spokesperson said: "We are communicating with Google for more information. We have been told that there are several other apps that have been suspended as well."

This development comes after several efforts taken by the United States government to bolster its cyber defences amid a growing in hacking and digital crimes targeting the country.

Reports mentioned that the government recently announced a new cybersecurity strategy that named China and Russia as the most prominent cybersecurity threats to the United States.

