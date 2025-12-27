Still stuck with the Gmail addresses from when you were a teenager and you now eagerly want to make some changes to it? Well then, there is some good news as Google is likely to allow you to finally change your Gmail ID, while retaining the same account. This is according to an update to Google’s account help page.

Notably, the updated guidance on email address changes appears only in the Hindi version of Google’s support page, implying that the tech giant may begin with this change from India or Hindi-speaking markets.

The page further says, it is rolling out this feature to all its users, suggesting that this is going to happen globally. While the English language page continues to say @gmail.com addresses “usually cannot be changed.”

After the new roll out, Emails sent to the old address will arrive in the inbox. Also the original address will still work for signing in to Google services like Drive, Maps and YouTube.

Earlier anybody who wanted a new Gmail address had to create a new account and then transfer all data through tedious and complicated process. This many times disrupted integrations with third-party apps.



All data that includes photos, messages and emails would remain unchanged after the update. Interestingly users will be able to use the old email address as well, according to the Hindi translation on the support page.

