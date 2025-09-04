/Google fined $381 mn for predetatory Gmail advertising, but it's like toll tax for Alphabet, less than 0.25 pc of its global revenue

France’s data protection authority, the Commission Nationale de l’Informatique et des Libertés (CNIL), has fined Google €325 million (around $381 million) for displaying ads to Gmail users without their consent, and placing ad-tracking cookies without proper user opt-in. This is a violation of privacy laws. But the fines are nothing more than a rap on the wrist for Google, whose revenue from the European Union area is so high that it could be compared to the cost of buying pizza or toll tax for an average company. Here is why.

What did French watchdog say about Gmail privacy issue?

CNIL found that Gmail users were shown ads directly within their inboxes, violating EU's ePrivacy Directive and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). The authority also slammed Google’s practice of pre-setting cookie preferences during the account creation process, effectively bypassing user choice, opt-in or opt-out.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Google has been asked to make changes within six months in the CNIL order of Wednesday (Se 3). It must stop displaying ads in Gmail inboxes without prior user consent, and ensure that anyone making a new Google account shoule be explicity asked to agree to ad tracking before any data is collected or used for commercial targeting.

Meta plans fourth AI restructure in six months

French watchdog has fined Google in past too

This is not the first time CNIL took action against Google. It was fined €100 million in 2020 and €150 million in 2022, both for cookie consent violations. The issue was the lack of easily accessible option to refuse tracking cookies.

But these penalties are dwarfed by how much Google makes in the European market.

Why the fines are just cost of doing business for Google

The fines, including the ‘record’ one slapped on Wednesday, are nothing more than the cost of doing business for Alphabet Inc., Google's parent company. It reported global (meaning non-US) revenue of $90.2 billion in the first quarter of 2025 alone, with net income reaching $34.5 billion. So the math of Wednesday fine of €325 million is: less than 0.25 percent of Alphabet’s quarterly global revenue.

In other words, this amount is so small relative to its earnings that it barely registers as a material financial cost.

Fines are miniscule compared to Google's overall annual revenue from France and Europe

In fact, if we examining Alphabet’s operations in France and the EU, the fines are even smaller, as France could be contributing up to €2 billion in annual revenue for Google mainly from digital advertising. But Alphabet’s profit-shifting practices and reliance on Ireland for European tax filings make exact figures opaque.

At the European Union level, Alphabet likely earns €75–95 billion in annual revenue, with estimated profits of €19–24 billion. In that context, even a combined €450 million in fines levied by France between 2019 and 2024 represents less than 0.6 per cent of one year’s European revenue and no more than 2.4 per cent of annual profit.

For Google, the fines are a nuisance, not a deterrent

Regulators across the world have been criticised for imposing small penalties on Google, akin to toll taxes for a truck company. These are annoying roadblocks, but can easily be absorbed into the cost of doing business at scale. It should be noted that the maximum fine permitted under GDPR is 4 per cent of a company’s global annual turnover. In Alphabet’s case, that could be €10 billion, at least in theory, based on recent revenue levels.

Yet, CNIL has never approached that upper limit when fining the tech giant.

French fine will not change the predatory advertising practices of Google

Alphabet is complying with CNIL's rulings. It might adjust its Gmail and cookie practices. But its basic business model of monetising user data through personalised advertising is not going to change. The fines are not large enough to alter financial incentives for Google. Till that happens, even if the fines make headlines, they will change nothing for Alphabet.