Published: Jun 06, 2025, 18:36 IST | Updated: Jun 06, 2025, 18:36 IST
Google urges Gmail users to switch to passkeys for better security
Google is now encouraging all Gmail users to switch from traditional passwords to passkeys — a more secure and user-friendly login method using fingerprint or face recognition. The tech giant warns of rising cyber threats and aims to eliminate password-related vulnerabilities. Passkeys offer safer, faster access without sacrificing convenience.