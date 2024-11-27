Srinagar, India

The government of the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has prohibited the use of apps like Gmail and WhatsApp for official communication among government officials. Citing the potential of leaks and breaches, the government said these third-party platforms are not designed to handle sensitive information, and such communication should instead be done on government-approved apps.

An order passed by the General Administration Department on Saturday (Nov 23) said, “It has come to the attention of the administration that there is an increasing trend among officers and officials to use third-party tools such as WhatsApp, Gmail, and other similar platforms for transmitting sensitive, secret, and confidential information. This practice poses significant risks to the integrity and security of the information being communicated."

"Consequently, the use of such tools could result in severe security breaches that jeopardize the integrity of governmental operations," the order reads.

"Classified information falls under the following four categories namely, Top Secret, Secret, Confidential and Restricted. A 'Top Secret' and 'Secret' document shall not be shared over the Internet. According to NISPG, the 'Top Secret' and 'Secret' information shall be shared only in a closed network with leased line connectivity where a SAG-grade encryption mechanism is deployed,” it added.

The order added that government-backed instant messaging platforms such as CDAC's Samvad, NIC's Sandesh etc, must be used for official communication. Additionally, all governmental departments have been asked to deploy proper firewalls and white-list IP addresses for additional security.

"The e-Office server should be accessed through a Virtual Private Network (VPN) for enhanced security. Departments may ensure that only authorised employees/personnel are allowed to access the e-Office system,” the order added.

Users on social media lauded the move. One user said it was also important for the government to have a cloud data centre of its own.

(With inputs from agencies)