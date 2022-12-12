Google Doodle celebrates 'The Sun Queen' Dr Mária Telkes, Here's how she saved lives during World War 2

The Google Doodle for today honours Dr. Mária Telkes, one of the early solar energy pioneers, for her life and groundbreaking achievements. She was accurate when she said that the sun's power may alter people's lives. On this day in 1952, Dr. Telkes became the first recipient of The Society of Women Engineers Achievement Award. Born in Budapest, Hungary, in 1900, Dr. Telkes studied physical chemistry at the Eötvös Loránd University. After her B.A. in 1920, she earned her PhD. She relocated to the US the next year and took a job as a biophysicist and attained US citizenship in 1937.



Saved lives during World War 2

As a member of the Solar Energy Committee at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Dr. Telkes continued her work there. She was asked by the American government to assist in creating a solar distiller that turned seawater into fresh water during World War II. Soldiers stationed in the Pacific theatre employed this life-saving device.

Telkes was removed from the solar energy team

Dr. Telkes returned to MIT as an associate research professor following the war. The goal at hand for her and her MIT coworkers was to build livable solar-heated dwellings. She unfortunately suggested and created a bad design, was kicked off the committee, but she persevered. Together with architect Eleanor Raymond, she built the Dover Sun House in 1948 with private finance from benefactors. The solar-heated house was a success, and the women were highlighted in the media, which helped spread awareness of solar energy. Success and inventiveness characterised Dr. Telkes' outstanding career.

Invented solar oven

Telkes developed a solar oven design that is still in use today after receiving a contract from the Ford Foundation. Her solar oven proved to be quite safe and even children could use it easily. Then she designed a new over for the farmers, so that the farmers could easily dry their crops. Her solar oven is still very popular. At famous universities like NYU, Princeton University, and the University of Delaware, she also contributed to the study of solar energy. Dr. Telkes served as a consultant for several energy firms and had more than 20 patents.