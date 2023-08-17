Indonesia Independence Day: Google Doodle celebrates Indonesia’s 78th Independence Day on Thursday with a special illustration designed by artist Diela Maharanie. Indonesia was declared officially independent from Dutch rule on 17 August 1945. Indonesian Independence Day is also known as Tujuhbelasan.

Celebrating the day, Google wrote, “Today’s Doodle artwork represents the Indonesian community coming together to play traditional Independence Day games, remembering the importance of collaboration. Happy 78th Independence Day!”

The illustration showcases young adults and children playing various games ranging from badminton to karat to sack races. It also shows an Indonesian flag in the background.

Google wrote in a blog post, that the messages of togetherness and the country's growth are “found in the nation's local sports like sepak takraw and badminton, or Tujuhbelasan-specific games like sack races, cracker eating competitions, and panjat pinang”.

Indonesia Independence Day

Before the Second World War ended, Indonesia was ruled by Japan briefly between 1942 and 1945. However, shortly after the war ended, Indonesian leaders Sukarno and Mohammad Hatta declared independence on August 17.

While the Preparatory Committee for Indonesian Independence (PPKI) elected Sukarno and Hatta as President and Vice-President, it wasn't until four years later, after an armed struggle, diplomatic talks and United Nations' intervention, that the Netherlands recognised Indonesia as a separate nation in 1949.

How Indonesia celebrates its independence day

On the morning of August 17, the national flag hoisting ceremony takes place at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta hosted by the President of Indonesia accompanied by the vice-president to re-enact the declaration nationwide of independence proclaimed by President Sukarno in 1945, held at 10:00 am (local time).

Flag-raising ceremonies are also held at public institutions, office buildings and educational institutions throughout the country. Indonesia's red and white flag is also displayed on public and private transport and in front of people's homes. The red colour of the national flag represents courage, while the white colour represents honesty.

Indonesia Independence Day 2023: Theme

The theme of this year's Independence Day is "Terus Melaju Untuk Indonesia Maju", which stands for "Striving to Progress Indonesia". The theme embodies the spirit of collaboration and togetherness to accelerate Indonesia's growth and maintain local wisdom.

