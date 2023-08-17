Three people die in New York due to 'flesh-eating' bacteria

Health officials in the New York area have said that three people have died after getting infected by a 'flesh-eating' bacteria. According to media reports, officials informed that the infection can be acquired by eating oysters or swimming in the ocean. One of the victims is from Suffolk County while the other two were from Connecticut. A fourth person was admitted to the hospital but was later sent home.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the Vibrio Vulnificus bacteria can cause deadly infection and one in five infected people dies.

“While rare, the vibrio bacteria has unfortunately made it to this region and can be extraordinarily dangerous,” Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement on Wednesday.

“As we investigate further, it is critical that all New Yorkers stay vigilant and take responsible precautions to keep themselves and their loved ones safe, including protecting open wounds from seawater and for those with compromised immune systems, avoiding raw or undercooked shellfish which may carry the bacteria.”

The New York State Department of Health has said that Vibrio Vulnificus occurs naturally in coastal, saltwater environments. The concentration of the bacteria can be higher from May to October when the weather is warmer.

“We are reminding providers to be on the lookout for cases of vibriosis, which is not often the first diagnosis that comes to mind,” Dr James McDonald, the New York state health commissioner said in the statement.

“We are also suggesting to New Yorkers that if you have wounds, you should avoid swimming in warm seawater. And, if you have a compromised immune system, you should also avoid handling or eating raw seafood that could also carry the bacteria.”

The officials have advised that anyone with an open wound or with a recent tattoo piercing should avoid warm seawater or at least cover the wound with a waterproof bandage.

It has also been advised that people with compromised immune systems or those who are on medications that lower the body's ability to fight germs should avoid eating raw or undercooked shellfish.