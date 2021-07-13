Google chief Sundar Pichai warns about threats to free and open internet in countries

Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Alphabet and Google, has warned that the free and open internet is under threat around the world, with numerous countries impeding information flow.

In an interview with BBC, he said that many countries are controlling the flow of information and that the approach is frequently taken for granted.

He also focused on two innovations, artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum computing, that he believes will further revolutionise the globe during the next quarter-century.



Artificial intelligence, he claims, is more powerful than fire, electricity, or the internet.

"I view it as the most profound technology that humanity will ever develop and work on. You know, if you think about fire or electricity or the internet, it's like that. But I think even more profound," he was quoted as saying in the report.

When asked if the Chinese model of internet surveillance is gaining traction, Pichai responded that the free and open internet "is being assaulted."

"None of our primary products and services is available in China," he remarked, without mentioning China specifically.

On July 9, US President Joe Biden made a crucial step toward restoring net neutrality, a set of laws that ban internet service providers from restricting or slowing down web traffic based on their preferences.

"Big providers can use their power to discriminatorily block or slow down online services. The Obama-Biden Administration`s FCC adopted `Net Neutrality` rules that required these companies to treat all internet services equally, but this was undone in 2017," the order read.

In the order, "the President encourages the FCC to restore Net Neutrality rules undone by the prior administration."

