'Go dress up well': Female MP removed from Tanzania Parliament for wearing tight pants

Women lawmakers in Tanzania have called for an apology to a Member of Parliament who was told to leave the National Assembly because of her tight-fitting trousers.

Condester Sichwale, a female Tanzanian lawmaker, was expelled from parliament on Tuesday for wearing "strange" clothing.

Following a protest about her dress from another legislator, Hussein Amar, she was thrown out by Job Ndugai, the speaker of the house.

"Go dress up well, and...Join us back later," the Speaker Job Ndugai told Condester Sichwale.

Ndugai said this after a male MP said, "Some of our sisters are wearing strange clothes...What are they showing to the society?"

KICKED OUT



Tanzanian MP Condester Michael Sichlwe caused a stir in parliament in Dodoma today 'by wearing black tight-fitting trousers, and yellow top'.



Speaker of Parliament Job Ndugai threw her out for wearing 'non-parliamentary attire'.



@Hakingowi

Hussein Amar argued that the parliament was a reflection of society, citing a portion of the parliament's rules forbidding female legislators from wearing tight jeans.

Speaker Job Ndugai said that this was not the first time he had received a complaint regarding the clothing of female Members of Parliament, and instructed chamber orderlies to refuse access to anyone who was dressed inappropriately.

