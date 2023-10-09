Global security beefed up as Israel-Hamas war reverberates worldwide

The ongoing war in Israel, marked by devastation and loss of life, has reverberated far beyond the conflict zone. Nations around the world have been compelled to take measures to ensure the safety of their citizens and prevent potential unrest. Here is a glimpse of how the war has affected global security.

United States

In response to a Palestinian solidarity rally in Manhattan, US cities like New York, Los Angeles, Miami, and Houston intensified security measures around synagogues. A thousand demonstrators expressed solidarity with Palestinians while a smaller group of pro-Israel protesters countered their efforts, reported Reuters.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul condemned the Palestinian rally and directed landmarks like the World Trade Centre and Niagara Falls to be illuminated in the blue and white colours of the Israeli flag.

United Kingdom

London's Scotland Yard increased patrols throughout the city due to social media-related incidents linked to the Israel-Palestine conflict. The Metropolitan Police denounced the glorification of Hamas's activities and warned against hate crimes, especially following one of the region's most significant escalations in decades.

France

Security was bolstered at synagogues in Paris, Marseille, Lyon, and Strasbourg in anticipation of religious holidays and concerns that the conflict could spill over into France. With the largest Jewish population in Europe, approximately 500,000 people, French authorities aimed to ensure the safety of Jewish temples and schools. A pro-Palestinian rally scheduled for Lyon was banned to prevent potential public disorder.

Germany

Germany increased police security at Jewish and Israeli institutions, responding to Palestinian supporters celebrating the attack in Berlin's streets. Authorities closely monitored potential Hamas supporters in Islamist circles. Interior Minister Nancy Faeser emphasised the immediate reinforcement of police protection in Berlin, stressing the coordination between federal and regional authorities.

Canada

In Montreal, thousands rallied in support of the Palestinian people, advocating for a free Palestine and boycotting Israel. The Canadian police heightened security around sensitive areas, particularly synagogues. Ottawa Police expressed their commitment to supporting the community and investigating hate crimes rigorously.

Middle East

In Iran, large crowds gathered in major cities, expressing support for Hamas's offensive in Palestine Square in Tehran. Billboards in the capital proclaimed the "great liberation operation." In Lebanon, Hezbollah held a rally in Beirut to back Hamas, with participants chanting "Death to Israel" and claiming to fire on Israeli positions in the Shebaa Farms area. In Iraq, pro-Palestinian protests erupted, with demonstrators burning Israeli flags and chanting anti-American slogans, further illustrating the global impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

(With inputs from agencies)