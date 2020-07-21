Global rich are looking for safe heaven as virus rages

The global rich are in search of a magical land to escape the Wuhan virus. To say the least, it is going to be an epic quest. Like finding a needle in a haystack. The virus has left its mark on more than 200 countries and territories. There are some countries, which have reported zero cases like Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Samoa, and Solomon Islands. But the wealthy are least interested in self-isolating themselves on an exotic island. They need to conduct business, not go on an endless vacation. Also, the Wuhan virus is going to be around for a while.

With the opening up of borders, Covid-free locations are a risk too. So, is there no place to hide from the virus? The rich believe countries like New Zealand are good options.

Why? They enforced the virus containment plan effectively. New Zealand has near-zero cases. It has programmes that guarantee citizenship or residency in exchange for investment by writing a cheque for two million dollars. The rich can pack their bags and move to New Zealand.

This is not the only option. Malta asks for less to issue citizenship -- about 1.5 million dollars and impressively Malta has less than 700 cases. There are other options in Europe viz,.Croatia, less than five thousand cases. It boasts of one of the highest number of hospital beds per inhabitant in Europe.

There are also countries that are beating the virus outbreak. Their curve has peaked, collapsed and flattened. To name a few: Finland, Iceland, Ireland, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Norway. These are the countries that have almost recovered. The Vatican City is an option too. However, the rich may not yet be keen on heaven. All they are looking for is a safe haven.