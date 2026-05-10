/Global perceptions of US takes a beating for second year in a row, falls below Russia under Trump

For the second consecutive year, global perception of the US has deteriorated and is even below Russia, revealed an annual study on ​democracy. According to the report US is at number 5 in the list of worst perceived countries in the world alongside Israel (the worst), North Korea, Afghanistan and Iran.

Notably, there is not a single region in the world, including the Americas, where the US is better perceived than China. If statistics are to be believed, 76% of the 83 countries surveyed have a better perception of China. And the remaining 24% of countries that look to tilt towards US are on the margin, more leaning neutral than true US believers like Brazil.

The net perception of the US was -16% from +22% two years ago, placing it behind Russia at -11% and China at +7%. It did not provide a reason for the positive sentiment on China.

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There seems to be only 4 countries where the public remains genuine US believers which is Japan, South Korea, Israel, and Ukraine.

‘US poses greatest threat to world’

According to the Denmark-based Alliance of Democracies Foundation, which commissioned the survey, US was also most frequently named when asked which country posed the greatest threat to the world, after Russia and Israel.

Also, out of the 97 countries where the US has some kind of a military base 93 want them to move out of their country, which goes on to say how US' popularity has downgraded.

“The fast decline of the United States’ perception around the world is saddening but not shocking,” alliance founder and former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen said.

“U.S. foreign policy over the past 18 months has, among other things, called into question the transatlantic relationship, imposed widespread tariffs, and threatened to invade a NATO ally’s territory,” he added.