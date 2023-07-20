Gilgo Beach murder suspect once worked for Donald Trump: Report

Rex Heuermann, a 59-year-old architect from New York, was charged in connection with the long-unsolved murders of three women whose bodies were found near a beach on Long Island more than a decade ago.

Now, reports suggest that former president Donald Trump used to be a client of the suspect during the time he worked as an architect.

Citing the October 2018 filing with the New York City Department of Buildings, media outlets reported that Trump Organization hired Heuermann's architectural firm, RH Architecture, for a plumbing job on the 17th floor of the Trump Building at 40 Wall St.

According to the documents, the project at the crown jewel Art Deco-style building was projected to cost $205,017.00.

The document represented Heuermann as an applicant, while the Trump Organization's VP of property management, Steve Lafiosca, was the owner.

In the documents, the location of Heuermann's company is listed as 19 W. 36th St., which is said to be the same Fifth Avenue hangout where he was arrested on numerous murder allegations last week.

Who is Rex Heuermann: The suspect in Gilgo Beach killings?

On July 13, Heuermann was arrested near his office and charged with first- and second-degree murder for the 2009 and 2010 deaths of the three women - Melissa Barthelemy (24), Amber Lynn Costello (22), and Megan Waterman (27). He is the "prime suspect" in the murder of a fourth woman, officials said.

Heuermann lived in Massapequa Park, a town near Gilgo Beach, where the bodies were found.

Suffolk County police commissioner Rodney Harrison told reporters that "Rex Heuermann is a demon" and he is a "predator that ruins families".

US District Attorney Ray Tierney said: "Each of the four victims was found similarly positioned, bound in a similar fashion by either belts or tape, with three of the victims found wrapped in a burlap-type material."

(With inputs from agencies)

