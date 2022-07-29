Watch| Giant video screen collapses during Hong Kong boyband Mirror concert, dancers hurt

On Thursday, a large video panel crashed onto the stage during a performance by the Hong Kong boyband Mirror, hurting at least two dancers, one of whom was gravely hurt. As a result, the group was temporarily banned from performing while authorities conducted an investigation. Social media users posted videos of the screen toppling, and the Hong Kong media reported that three audience members also suffered injuries.

He declared that in order to safeguard performers, employees, and the general public, the government would look into and reassess safety protocols. In the mishap in Hong Kong's Coliseum, which is close to Victoria Harbour, none of the 12 members of Mirror were injured. The band was doing a run of 12 shows at the venue when the local government forced it to postpone its remaining shows.

Shows at the facility have been put on hold, according to Culture Secretary Kevin Yeung, until the stage structure is considered safe. The enormously well-liked cantopop ensemble was established in 2018 thanks to a reality television programme. A petition requesting the concert organiser to address the issues and ensure everyone's safety garnered more than 13,000 signatures from fans of the Mirror.

MakerVille, a concert promoter owned by PCCW Media Group, a subsidiary of Hong Kong businessman Richard Li, claimed it was fully examining the incident.

