/Ghislaine Maxwell's mysterious USB drive to DOJ- Is commutation next?

The convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence, has sent a mystery USB drive to the Department of Justice, almost a week after First Lady Melania Trump’s surprise statement denying personal ties to Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein. The drive was sent via FedEx on April 16 to the US Attorney Jay Clayton in support of her appeal against the 20-year sentence, reported The Swamp, The Daily Beast Substack. The delivery has sparked intense public and political speculation due to its timing and the secretive nature of its contents.

What was on the USB Drive?

The specific content of the drive has not been made public. Though the Federal prosecutor has provided a summary of the content to the court, in a letter, he reported that Maxwell claimed to have presented 50 new exhibits containing "substantial new evidence" to argue that her trial was unfair, but Clayton suggested that the package had only 33. Clayton described her claims as “duplicative and meritless” but requested time till June 5 to respond.

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Why is it mysterious, and is Maxwell getting remission?

The content of the drive and its timing following the surprising denial by the First Lady, Melania Trump, about any personal ties with the Maxwell and Epstein have driven speculation about coordination and quid pro quo. Notably, there were several mentions of Melania Trump in the Epstein documents revealed by the DOJ in subsequent batches in late 2025 and early 2026, and there was political controversy over redactions and withheld names.

Maxwell has long argued that the jurors in her trial failed to disclose their own history of sexual abuse during jury selection, which compromised their objectivity. While the 2007 Non Prosecution Agreement made by Jeffrey Epstein with Florida prosecutors should have given her blanket immunity. She also claims that witnesses lied under oath in the Giuffre vs Maxwell civil lawsuit trial, which became the basis of the criminal trial against Maxwell.

In a recent Politico report, Maxwell’s attorney, David Oscar Markus, said there was "a good chance and for good reason that (Maxwell) would get a pardon' from President Donald Trump."